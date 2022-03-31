How does betting on soccer work? This guide will help you read the Bundesliga odds, place moneyline bets, bet on props, spreads, parlays, as well as futures bets.

Soccer is one of the most thrilling sports and betting on the German Bundesliga, in particular, is as exciting as the league itself. There are various betting options in the Bundesliga, and each has its own variables. It is important to understand how these variables work and it will help you decide to place your bet.

Like in the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A, and the Spanish La Liga, there are a number of different kinds of bets, from moneyline bets, props bets, futures bets, half markets, and parlays, there are many different options a bettor has to wager on a match. The mechanics are also the same in the European Champions League.

This guide will help beginners understand how to bet on those betting options, how to read soccer odds, and which type of betting option may be the safer choice in your wager as we continue our series of Sports Betting and how to bet on each soccer league.

Bundesliga Moneyline Bet

A moneyline bet in soccer is basically who of the two clubs you feel will win the matchup outright. Odds are placed for each team and based on your pick, you will receive a payout. For example:

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

FanDuel Stuttgart +140 Tie +280 Hoffenheim +165

* Odds by FanDuel

So if you bet on Stuttgart to win at $100, you would be paid out $140, your original bet plus the winnings. If you bet on Hoffenheim to win, you would win your bet plus $165 in winnings, but if you expect the game to end with no winner, the payout would be $280.

Over/Under Bundesliga bet

Over/Under in soccer betting is a wager on the total number of goals. If you think a match will be over/under a certain that combined total, then you place your bet. For example:

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt

FanDuel Over 2.5 -134 Under 2.5 +110

* Odds by FanDuel

Over 2.5 means that both clubs must score at least 3 goals combined. Anything below that and you lose your bet. On the contrary, Under 2.5 signifies that both clubs must score at a combined sum of 3 goals the most. Anything over that and you lose your bet.

Bundesliga Prop Betting

Prop bets in soccer are just like those of other sports. Here you bet on what could happen during the game, for example, who will score a goal, or how the game will end after the final whistle.

There are Player Props, where you guess the exact goalscorer of the game. It could be the first or the final scorer of his club, or during the match overall. Or you can try your luck by doing the Game Props. With the Game Props, you guess the correct final score or the correct score combination or guess who will win the first and the second half. For example:

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld

Half-Time/Full-Time FanDuel Bayer Leverkusen/Bayer Leverkusen +100 Tie/Bayer Leverkusen +335 Arminia Bielefeld/Arminia Bielefeld +1150 Bayer Leverkusen/Tie +1600 Tie/Tie +600 Arminia Bielefeld/Tie +1600 Bayer Leverkusen/Arminia Bielefeld +5500 Tie/Arminia Bielefeld +1400 Arminia Bielefeld/Bayer Leverkusen +1900

* Odds by FanDuel

Bundesliga Game Spread Bet

For this form of wager, points (or goals in the case of society) are essentially deducted, and points are awarded to the underdog. These variations in the points/goals are known as the spread. For example:

Koln vs Borussia Dortmund

DraftKings Koln +2.5 Borussia Dortmund -2.5

* Odds by DraftKings

Since Borussia Dortmund are favored by -2.5, that means that they have to win or draw by 3 goals. Anything below that and you lose your bet. While if you bet on Koln, then they have to win or draw by 3 goals. Anything below that and you lose your bet.

Bundesliga Futures

Just like other sports, there are futures, here you bet on who will win the Bundesliga after Round 38, or in what who will become the Bundesliga champion for the season. For example:

FanDuel Bayern -750 Leipzig +500 Bayern Leverkusen +10000 Borussia Dortmund +10000

* Odds by FanDuel

Bundesliga Live Betting

Bundesliga is one of the most popular live betting sports leagues in the world. In addition, to the correct final score, the correct goalscorers and so, you can also bet on the total number of cards, the total number of corners, the half-time score, and more in live betting.

Odds change very quickly during a match, so you need to be quick to place your bet. As the game changes so do the odds. So, you need to make sure you bet quickly and follow the game perfectly to win your live bets. Every variable changes constantly.

Bundesliga Parlays

A Bundesliga bet is multiple bets on your ticket, here you bet on multiple outcomes across different matches. You would need to hit all combinations to win your bet.

We hope this article was helpful in understanding the different types of Bundesliga betting options. It is important to become familiar with each before you start betting on parlays for example.