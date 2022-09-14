The Vegas Baby event is set to take place at Beer Park on Tuesday, October 11.

SBC is back, this time partaking in the Vegas Baby networking conference in Las Vegas at Beer Park on Tuesday, October 11. Vegas Baby is the premier networking event during the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) week. SBC will be the host of the event and will gather 750 betting and iGaming industry professionals in the Las Vegas Strip.

SBC’s North America team will have a booth at the event, said booth number is 5243 to discuss the forthcoming SBC Summit Latinoamérica event in Miami. The team will also present the company's 2023 plans and events schedule, for the next CasinoBeats Summit, SBC Summit North America, Canadian Gaming Summit, SBC Summit Barcelona, and SBC Summit Latinoamérica.

The Vegas Baby networking party allows for a fun and interactive way for members of the industry to get to know each other and network. Professionals from the sports betting, online casino operators, affiliates, regulators, and leading suppliers will be there.

SBC’s Vegas Baby event information

The event is invite-only and will have guests such as Vic Salerno (President, USBookmaking), Paris Smith (CEO, Pinnacle) Johnny Avello (Director of Race & Sportsbook Operations, DraftKings), Yolanda Acuña (Former Resorts International Director of Race & Sports Administration, MGM), Vincent Magliulo (VP of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, VSiN), Sandy Drozd (Vice President, US Bookmaking), Jay Rood (Chief Risk Officer, Bet.Works), Sara Slane (Former Sr VP, AGA), Art Manteris (Vice President of Race and Sports Operations at Station Casinos), Joe Brennan Jr (Founder & CEO of Sport AD), Chris Andrews (Sportsbook Director, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa), Paul Burns (President & CEO, Canadian Gaming Association) and SBC's very own Sue Schneider will be present.

The event will take place at the lavish Beer Park, considered to be one of Vegas’ best rooftop bars.

Sue Schneider, VP of Growth & Strategy, Americas at SBC said: "We are looking forward to exhibiting at G2E, just ahead of our very own SBC Summit Latinoamérica exhibition and conference, taking place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 1-3 in Miami, Florida."

"Vegas Baby has gained the reputation of one the most prestigious networking parties during the G2E week, and we cannot wait to once again welcome our guests and clients to the iconic Beer Park rooftop. The event is a great place to meet betting and iGaming industry professionals in a fun-filled, informal setting,"

Further information on the event can be viewed on the SBC website.