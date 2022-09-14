The boxing legacy of the third trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is very important. However, so is the amount the Mexican world champion will pocket for facing his bitter enemy. We reveal how much money Canelo will earn for his fight with GGG.

On September 17, a question that has been on the minds of boxing fans around the world is expected to be answered: who is better between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The winner of the bout will be rewarded in a big way, not only in sporting terms.

It is well known that neither Canelo nor Golovkin is short of money in their lives. According to information from the Celebrity Net Worth website, the Mexican fighter's fortune is 180 million dollars, while the Kazakh boxer's is around 30 million. His economic success has gone hand in hand with his sporting success.

However, at the levels where Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are located, stepping into the ring is synonymous with a big payday. Thus, the current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion would be ready to receive a juicy check for a third time against the historic fighter who has made the most successful defenses of the middleweight title in the history of boxing.

The purses earned by Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin for their first two fights

It is a fact that in the memory of boxing fans, fights 1 and 2 between Alvarez and Golovkin were memorable. A feast of punches, blood, drama and delivery was what their clashes at the T-Mobile Arena in September 2017 and 2018 yielded. However, that was not the only success of this rivalry.

Financially, Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin was a great success, as both fighters earned stratospheric sums. The Mexican pocketed 40 and 30 million dollars, while the Kazakh charged 20 and 30 million, respectively.

How much Canelo will earn for the trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin

In the first months of 2022, it was announced that Canelo Alvarez had chosen an offer from Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, in which he would have two fights in exchange for 85 million dollars (via ESPN). So, if the math doesn't lie, even after losing to Dmitry Bivol last May, the Mexican earned 42.5 million dollars.

So, for facing Gennadiy Golovkin, next September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez will earn at least 42.5 million dollars, a figure that could be inflated if the PPV sales are as successful as in the first two chapters of the rivalry, when each of the fights touched the million sales of that nature.

Gennadiy Golovkin's estimated purse for his trilogy against Canelo Alvarez

According to information from Sporting News, the Kazakh world champion is guaranteed a salary of $8 million, which will naturally grow because if there is success in PPV sales, he would be close to $43 million for his trilogy against Canelo Alvarez, his career-high in 16 years as a professional boxer.