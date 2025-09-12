How much will Canelo Alvarez make for fight vs Terence Crawford?

Boxing is back! Two of the best pound-for-pound boxers will go face to face as Saul Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are ready to battle it out inside the squared circle. However, boxing equals money, how much will the Mexican fighter get for this bout? Let’s see!

It’s clear that Canelo is boxing’s biggest draw. Hence, his paycheck is poised to be humongous. It’s been confirmed by fight promoter Dana White that Alvarez will get between $100 to $150 million.

This would be Canelo’s biggest paycheck and, according to outlet Bloody Elbow, it’s the fifth-highest boxing paycheck ever. Boxing has always boasted about its paychecks and this won’t be the exception.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can Canelo win vs. Crawford?

Canelo is the odds-on favorite for this fight and that can be due to a variety of reasons. First, he is the bigger name, and that can take a meaningful chunk of action. Second, Crawford is moving up two weight classes, meaning he’ll be the smaller fighter. However, this is not an easy test by any means, Crawford is very good.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Canelo has arguably boxing’s best defense as his head movement and counter-punching are second to none. However, he will face a four-inch reach disadvantage against a very mobile fighter. If Canelo wants to win the bout, and yet another handsome bonus to add to his $100 million paycheck, he will have to close the distance and throw caution to the wind.

Advertisement

see also Terence Crawford reveals truth about shoulder injury ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight

At what time is Canelo vs. Crawford happening?

Canelo vs Crawford will air on Netflix and the event will start at 9:00 p.m EST on September 13th. This means the fight will likely start at 10:30 p.m EST approximately.

Advertisement

This is a massive fight between two top pound-for-pound fighters will be the first one under the TKO group, headlined by UFC president Dana White. This is a massive step towards reviving a badly run sport like boxing, as per White, it needs an overhaul.