What happened to Kenneth Walker? Seahawks RB depth chart in 2026 Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks might suffer a blow as star running back Kenneth Walker seems to have gotten hurt during Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

By Bruno Milano

Kenneth Walker of the Seattle Seahawks
© Getty ImagesKenneth Walker of the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was having a stellar first half in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. However, he suffered a big blow that might put his appearance in jeopardy.

If he is not available for the Seahawks, it’s key to remember that the other prominent running back of the team, Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL during the Divisional Round. Hence, the next on the depth chart now is George Holani, followed by Cam Akers, and Velus Jones Jr.

This is a developing story…

