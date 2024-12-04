Jake Paul has prompted many boxing analysts to question the future of the sport. Now, a legendary pugilist has delivered a four-word verdict on the YouTuber’s abilities after his fight with Mike Tyson.

A few years ago, Jake Paul wondered how he could become even more famous. Already a huge star on YouTube, the influencer wanted global recognition.

This desire led him to challenge himself in a completely new arena. The YouTuber decided to begin his boxing career, and while many expected him to quit almost immediately, five years have passed, and he seems very serious about turning professional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legendary boxer shares four-word take on Jake Paul’s abilities

A few years ago, many influencers flirted with boxing. While most treated it as a brief viral stunt, Jake Paul took it to an entirely different level.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul unveils his next major challenge following Mike Tyson victory

The American star quickly fell in love with the sport. Paul began training harder and harder with the goal of turning professional and eventually fighting the best boxers in the world.

Advertisement

Although he hasn’t yet faced top-tier boxers, Paul continues to aspire toward that goal. Recently, he challenged Mike Tyson and won, but many analysts don’t consider defeating a 58-year-old retired fighter to be a major achievement.

Advertisement

However, Roy Jones Jr. sees things differently. While Paul faces criticism for fighting Tyson at 58, the legendary boxer believes the YouTuber has the skills to compete, delivering a four-word take on his abilities: “He can actually fight,” Jones told Boxing Unleashed.

Jake Paul has faced severe criticism after his fight with Mike Tyson

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jones Jr., who fought Tyson in 2020, is impressed with Jake Paul’s boxing skills. Nevertheless, Paul still has much to prove before earning respect in the boxing world by fighting against active top-tier boxers.

Will Jake Paul’s next fight be streamed on Netflix again?

The bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was livestreamed on Netflix, as The Problem Child made a deal with the platform for the rights to the event.

Advertisement

see also Gervonta Davis delivers scathing criticism of Mike Tyson after controversial fight with Jake Paul

It remains unclear whether Paul will partner with Netflix for his next fight. While no upcoming bout has been confirmed, many expect him to return to the ring in March or April for his next challenge.

Advertisement

SurveyDo you reckon Jake Paul is a good boxer? Do you reckon Jake Paul is a good boxer? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE