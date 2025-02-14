Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Tyson Fury twice in 2024, has cast doubt on the “Gypsy King’s” recent retirement announcement. Usyk, well aware of boxing’s addictive nature, believes it’s difficult for a seasoned fighter to walk away from the sport entirely.

“I don’t think about it, but I think it is not true,” Usyk said in an interview with talkSPORT. “Once Tyson has relaxed and rested, maybe Tyson will be back. If you do boxing for a long time—10, 15, 20, 25 years—it becomes like a drug. If you don’t train one day, you feel dead. At least, that’s how it is for me.”

A dedicated athlete, Usyk maintains a strict training regimen even outside of fight camps. “I train every day,” he explained. “I don’t do boxing every day—sometimes I do CrossFit and running. I only do boxing when I’m in camp.”

Fury’s legacy in boxing

Tyson Fury has built a legendary career in professional boxing. With a record of 34-2-1, including 24 knockouts, The Gypsy King has defeated some of the biggest names in heavyweight history, such as Deontay Wilder, Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, and Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury punches Oleksandr Usyk during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

His retirement announcement surprised many, as he was still considered one of the top competitors in the division. Speculation had been mounting about a potential showdown with Anthony Joshua, but Fury’s decision seems to have put those rumors to rest—for now.

Will Fury Return to the Ring?

Usyk’s skepticism reflects the lingering uncertainty surrounding Fury’s retirement. Boxing, with its physical and mental demands, often proves irresistible for elite fighters who have dedicated their lives to the sport. Only time will tell if Fury stays retired or if the pull of the ring brings him back for one last battle.