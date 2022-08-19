The heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his titles against Anthony Joshua. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing fight

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua, in a match where The Ring heavyweight title will also be at stake. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it all over the world (except UK and Ukraine) on DAZN.

Finally, there is finally a rematch between these two boxers. The conflict in the home country of the current WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion postponed the completion of this long-awaited defense. But after several negotiations, it finally materialized and boxing fans will finally have the long-awaited fight.

Neither of them fought again after that remembered fight on September 25, 2021, where Usyk surprisingly beat Joshua in what was thought would be a quiet victory for the Briton who many predicted a future fight against his compatriot and the WBC world champion, Tyson Fury. The defeat, however, altered those plans and now Joshua will finally have the opportunity to recover the titles lost a year ago.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua: Fight information

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Live stream: DAZN (except UK and Ukraine)

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Finally, the long-awaited fight between the two heavyweights whose fight was a real surprise last year takes place. While everyone expected a hard-fought but calm victory from Joshua that would surely put him on the road to a fight against Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk surprised by defeating the Briton to become champion.

His strategy was different from the one used by Andy Ruiz (the only one who had beaten Joshua up to that moment): he preferred to work the fight without entering into exchanges, contrary to what was done by the Mexican who proposed a much more vertical fight seeking to exploit the maximum his strong punch.

It should be noted that Joshua showed great recovery power in the second fight with Ruiz. He learned from his mistakes and while in the first fight he preferred to go to exchanges, in the second he worked much harder avoiding as much as possible the power of the Mexican's fist, which caused his first defeat. It will be interesting to see if the Brit again learns from the mistakes made in the first fight against Usyk.

How to watch or live stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua in the US

This fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in the heavyweight division that will take place this Saturday, August 20 at 12:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States and all over the world (except UK and Ukraine) on DAZN.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight.These are the odds according to BetMGM: Oleksandr Usyk is the favorite to take the victory with 1.53 odds, while 2.62 odds will be for the Anthony Joshua’s victory. A tie would finish in a 21.00 payout.

BetMGM Oleksandr Usyk 1.53 Tie 21.00 Anthony Joshua 2.62

*Odds via BetMGM

