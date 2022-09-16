The weigh-in prior to the expected boxing trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin had a special protagonist: the pajamas with which the Mexican presented himself at the event. Find out the price, brand and characteristics of this peculiar garment of the Mexican champion.

Little by little, the pending tasks are being completed before the time to enjoy the boxing trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 live from Las Vegas, Nevada, finally arrives. The last one to be completed correctly: the weigh-in.

There was no problem at all and both fighters complied with the assignment of not exceeding the limit of the Super middleweights division, that is to say 168 pounds. The Kazakh stopped at 167.8 pounds, while the Mexican weighed in at 167.4.

To this event prior to his fight against GGG, Canelo Alvarez came dressed in the peculiar garment he usually wears lately to travel from San Diego, California, to the cities where he fights and to attend the weigh-in ceremony: comfortable pajamas.

The peculiar but expensive pajamas that Canelo Alvarez wore to the weigh-in ceremony

It's well known that if there's one thing Canelo has plenty of, it's money. According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, the Mexican fighter's fortune is around 180 million dollars. Simply put, it is speculated that for his third fight against Gennadiy Golovkin, the Guadalajara native could earn more than $42.5 million dollars (not counting the proceeds from the sale of the PPV).

So a guy with that kind of purchasing power doesn't skimp on luxuries when it comes to dressing up. Canelo Alvarez wears expensive custom pajamas, made by the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana brand, at the weigh-in ceremony of his fights, from a few years to date.

The garment consists of a shirt and pants, made of Italian silk, which are finely embroidered with Canelo's logo both in the heart area and on the back. These garments, unfortunately for Alvarez's fans, are not for sale because they are customized exclusively for the Mexican boxer.

However, on the Dolce & Gabbana website, there are similar pajamas that can give an idea of the estimated cost of the one worn by Canelo Alvarez. Both the jacket and the pants of the pajamas are sold separately: together they reach an amount of 3140 dollars (1845 for the torso garment and 1245 for the legs one).

For the weigh-in of his trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez wore red pajamas. On his landing in Las Vegas, he wore a similar garment but in green. He has previously worn them in gold, blue, Mexican pink and even with a panda print. She donated the latter to be auctioned for the benefit of the John Langdon Down Foundation that supports children with Down Syndrome.