NCAAB News: BYU shockingly gets AJ Dybantasa, beats top programs for No. 1 recruit

BYU just got their biggest win in program history, and they haven’t even taken the court. The program has officially landed AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class and one of the most hyped NBA prospects in recent years.

The 17-year-old made his announcement on ESPN’s “First Take,” choosing BYU Cougars over more prominent programs, such as Kansas, Alabama, and North Carolina.

He’s now the Cougars’ highest recruit in program history. He’s also their third commit of the season, joining four-star forward Chamberlain Burgess and four-star center Xavion Staton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did BYU land No. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa

As The Athletic pointed out, Dybantsa, currently playing his senior season at Utah Prep, had long leaned towards the Cougars. Then, getting former NBA assistant coach Kevin Young pretty much sealed the deal:

Advertisement

Group Phase Guinea v USA FIBA U17, U 17 Basketball World Cup 2024 AJ Dybantsa-USA Defeats Guinea 124-49 in Game Two of the 2024 FIBA U17 Men s World Cup. A dazzling performance on both ends of the floor led the United States to coast to a 124-49 win over Guinea in the second Group B game at the 2024 FIBA U17 Men s World Cup. Turkey

Advertisement

“Between Young’s professional experience, Dybantsa choosing to play in-state his senior season and BYU’s vast NIL resources — Dybantsa is expected to command a record-breaking NIL haul, per industry chatter — the industry expectation has always been for the nation’s top recruit to wind up in Provo, Utah,” read the report.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

A jumbo wing with unmatched scoring prowess in his class, Dybantsa’s physical tools and shot-making abilities will make him one of the most exciting players to watch in recent years.