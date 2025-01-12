NCAAB News: Carmelo Anthony gets brutally honest on his son Kiyan playing for Syracuse

Carmelo Anthony doesn’t get the credit he deserves for an amazing career. Notably, it all started at Syracuse, a program he led to the national championship before entering the NBA.

Now, his son, Kiyan, is looking to follow his steps. A consensus four-star prospect, Anthony is considered to be the best player in the state of New York and also the 33rd-best prospect in his class.

Unsurprisingly, Kiyan announced his commitment to play for his father’s alma mater. With that in mind, Carmelo shared the words he told Kiyan about carrying his torch.

Carmelo Anthony talks about his son Kiyan’s commitment to Syracuse

“My story has always been more than basketball,” Anthony said. “My legacy, my son, it’s in you. I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. Chase your dreams, let nothing hold you back. … My legacy now and forever, lives on through you. I will always be proud of all that you do.”

Carmelo Anthony

Anthony still has one season left in high school before leaving for college. Given his preparation and skills, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him climb even higher in the rankings.

Last season, he averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 57.4% from the floor. He will have some big shoes to fill for the Orange, but greatness clearly runs through his veins.