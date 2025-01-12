NCAAB News: Dawn Staley's terrible anti-Warriors prediction resurfaces and goes viral

The Golden State Warriors look far from an NBA championship contender right now. However, it wasn’t that long ago when they hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy again.

Back in 2022, they beat the odds to give the Dynasty a potential last run, facing off vs. the Boston Celtics and taking them down in an exciting six-game series that went back and forth.

With that in mind, South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley shared her prediction for this series. Unfortunately for her, she couldn’t have been more wrong about the final outcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dawn Staley chose the Celtics over the Warriors

“I think Boston is going to win it, I do,” Staley said. “There’s something divine about it. They kinda look like the rest of the NBA, the Golden State Warriors are just head and shoulders above everybody else with the way they play basketball. It doesn’t look like it’s ever attainable to anybody else to play that way. The Boston Celtics are grinders. They look like us — they’re blue-collar, the grinders.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the internet never forgets. Every now and then, those comments resurface and go viral again, with the fans mocking Staley for wrongfully betting against Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Then again, it’s not like she was wrong. At the time, the Celtics were most people’s pick to win the whole thing. It took them a while longer, but they eventually fulfilled that destiny.