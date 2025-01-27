NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma made a bold Michael Jordan-Diana Taurasi comparison

No one can talk about college basketball history without bringing in Geno Auriemma’s name multiple times. The UConn legend has coached a myriad of future WNBA legends.

Perhaps his most famous pupil is none other than the legendary Diana Taurasi. And even though it’s been a while since she was on campus, they still keep close contact.

That’s why their recent interview made internet detectives resurface one of Auriemma’s boldest takes. Years ago, he went as far as to compare her with Michael Jordan.

Geno Auriemma once compared Diana Taurasi to Michael Jordan

“The most obvious similarities are their commitment and their drive to win,” Auriemma told Sports Illustrated). “That every single thing they have to win. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s a shooting drill; it doesn’t matter what it is, I have to beat you and I have to prove that I’m better than you are. And that carried over onto the court.”

Of course, Jordan’s competitiveness didn’t always sit well with his teammates, but it’s hard to argue whether it worked or not. Likewise, Taurasi was a born winner and a relentless worker.

At the end of the day, sometimes, that’s what separates good players from great ones, and that determination to one-up everybody is what ends up defining their careers.