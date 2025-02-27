NCAAB News: John Calipari’s Arkansas deemed March Madness’ dark horse

The Arkansas Razorbacks hung on to beat the Texas Longhorns in a very exciting rivalry game. John Calipari’s team needed overtime to get the job done, but they still took care of business.

The Razorbacks were up by 12 at halftime, but NBA prospect Tre Johnson proved to be one of the best scorers in all of college basketball by single-handedly leading a comeback. Johnson scored 39 points to go along with seven three-pointers.

Even so, with the win, the Razorbacks now look like a lock to get the nod to enter the NCAA Tourney. That’s why Bob Stephens of Sports Illustrated likes their chances to beat anybody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arkansas can beat anybody in the tournament, says analyst

“The other bad news might be for the team that has to face Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, even if that team is a six seed facing an 11th-seeded Arkansas,” wrote Stephens. Despite the near second-half collapse, make no mistake: Calipari’s team is surging. They dominated Texas in the first half, survived a great and gallant effort by Johnson, a future NBA star, while exhibiting a collective heart and will to win that could lead to multiple post-season games.”

Head Coach John Calipari of the Arkansas Razorbacks

Advertisement

Calipari’s team has won five of their last eight games. It’s also worth noting that those losses came against three ranked teams: No. 1 Auburn, No. 6 Alabama, and No. 12 Texas A&M.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Of course, losing to top-tier teams isn’t a good sign ahead of March Madness. Then again, anything can happen in a win-or-go-home situation, and they’re well-coached and very talented.