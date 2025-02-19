NCAAB News: Paul George chooses Ace Bailey over Cooper Flagg

The Philadelphia 76ers know one thing or two about picking near the top of the board. At one point, they had two top-three picks on the team in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

So, with the NBA Draft inching closer and an exciting season of college basketball going through its key stretch, everybody has their eyes set on Duke and Rutgers, even NBA stars.

In the latest edition of his podcast, Sixers star Paul George talked about Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey and their potential, and he claimed that he would take Bailey if he had the first-overall selection.

Paul George says Ace Bailey should be the first-overall pick

“If I had to pick, I would probably go Ace Bailey. I think Ace Bailey is a little bit more raw talent with still a ton of upside. I think Cooper Flagg, not to say he has no upside, he has amazing upside as well but I think Ace Bailey has a little bit more upside to him. I think he can scratch a little bit more off of his surface than Cooper Flagg can,” George said.

Paul George

Of course, to each his own, and this seems to be a scenario in which a team couldn’t go wrong either way. They both project to be big-time players at the next level.

Who knows? With the Sixers struggling so mightily and potentially being ready to call it quits this season, maybe one of these two young stars will team up with George in Philadelphia.