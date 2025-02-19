Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Paul George chooses Ace Bailey over Cooper Flagg

If the Philadelphia 76ers need pointers about the NBA Draft, Paul George has already made up his mind about the best prospect in this class.

By Ernesto Cova

Paul George
© Harry How/Getty ImagesPaul George

The Philadelphia 76ers know one thing or two about picking near the top of the board. At one point, they had two top-three picks on the team in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

So, with the NBA Draft inching closer and an exciting season of college basketball going through its key stretch, everybody has their eyes set on Duke and Rutgers, even NBA stars.

In the latest edition of his podcast, Sixers star Paul George talked about Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey and their potential, and he claimed that he would take Bailey if he had the first-overall selection.

Advertisement

Paul George says Ace Bailey should be the first-overall pick

If I had to pick, I would probably go Ace Bailey. I think Ace Bailey is a little bit more raw talent with still a ton of upside. I think Cooper Flagg, not to say he has no upside, he has amazing upside as well but I think Ace Bailey has a little bit more upside to him. I think he can scratch a little bit more off of his surface than Cooper Flagg can,” George said.

Paul George

Paul George

Advertisement

Of course, to each his own, and this seems to be a scenario in which a team couldn’t go wrong either way. They both project to be big-time players at the next level.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Who knows? With the Sixers struggling so mightily and potentially being ready to call it quits this season, maybe one of these two young stars will team up with George in Philadelphia.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Tyler Herro makes big confession about Heat’s championship chances after Jimmy Butler’s exit
NBA

Tyler Herro makes big confession about Heat’s championship chances after Jimmy Butler’s exit

NFL Rumors: Commanders want to pair Jayden Daniels with a Super Bowl champion
NFL

NFL Rumors: Commanders want to pair Jayden Daniels with a Super Bowl champion

NFL rescinds fine on CJ Stroud teammates after Texans' playoff loss to Mahomes' Chiefs
NFL

NFL rescinds fine on CJ Stroud teammates after Texans' playoff loss to Mahomes' Chiefs

Matthew Tkachuk drops bold statement on brother Brady’s status ahead of Team USA vs Team Canada
NHL

Matthew Tkachuk drops bold statement on brother Brady’s status ahead of Team USA vs Team Canada

Better Collective Logo