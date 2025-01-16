NCAAB News: UCLA coach explains why Dylan Harper is special

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights clearly needed their best player back on the court. Dylan Harper put on a show against the UCLA Bruins, handing them yet another defeat.

The projected first-round pick in the NBA Draft put up 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and a couple of three-pointers to help his team snap a three-game losing streak.

That’s why coach Mick Cronin had no choice but to tip his hat to his opponent. Talking to the media, he went as far as to predict he’s going to be an All-Star at the next level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mick Cronin says Dylan Harper will be an NBA All-Star

“He’s got great size; he’s got great ball skill,” Cronin said. “I knew he was a great player, I saw him play and said ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’ and he was a sophomore in high school. He’s a long-time NBA player, and he’s got a chance to be an All-Star.”

Dylan Harper #2 and Jordan Derkack #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights react during the first half of their game against the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike’s Arena on November 6, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Advertisement

The Bruins couldn’t hold onto a three-point lead at the break. Ace Bailey and Harper proved why they’re so highly coveted by NBA scouts, leading the team to a comeback win.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Mick Cronin’s team, on the other hand, has lost all momentum. Long behind them are their impressive wins in December, and they have now dropped four games in a row.