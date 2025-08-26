Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter has an emotional message for Kobe Bryant

It’s been five years since Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other people. The Los Angeles Lakers’ icon left a huge mark on the world, even outside the hardwood.

Bryant received multiple messages on Saturday for what would have been his 47th birthday. Besides his widow, Vanessa Bryant, close friends and fans around the world showed love to the five-time NBA champion.

Me’arah O’Neal, daughter of Bryant’s close friend Shaquille O’Neal, took to social media to pay homage to the legendary shooting guard.

Me’arah O’Neal pays respect to Kobe Bryant on 47th birthday

O’Neal first added a picture of herself merged with one of Bryant, in which she thanked the one-time NBA MVP for all the lessons taught over the years.

via Me’arah O’Neal’s IG

“keep one foot in front of the other and jus keep on goin…❤️‍🩹i’m still tryna do what you taught me mane,” she wrote.

Additionally, she added a snap of Bryant biting his jersey to send the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame member a happy birthday.

“happy birthday goat ❤️ love you past life,” O’Neal wrote.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant formed one of the deadliest duos the NBA has ever seen. They won three consecutive NBA championships in the early 2000s, remaining the only team to achieve such a feat.

Me’arah O’Neal is trying to build her legacy with the Florida Gators, inspired by two of the greatest players of all time. She already envisioned herself playing for the Phoenix Mercury and dreaming big, just like her father and Kobe.

