Trending topics:
CBB

UConn’s Azzi Fudd makes candid admission about playing without girlfriend Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers used to dominate together at UConn. Now, it's Fudd's time to run the show.

By Ernesto Cova

Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesPaige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings

Coming off a national championship with the UConn Huskies, Azzi Fudd is ready to lead the team to the top of women’s college basketball again, although this time she won’t have her best partner in crime by her side. 

Paige Bueckers left after last season’s championship game and became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, joining a Dallas Wings team that welcomed her with open arms. 

Meanwhile, Fudd is back in Connecticut to start preparations for the 2025-26 season that will present new challenges for Geno Auriemma’s team. Fudd is entering her final season, and she wants to leave the competition on a high note. 

Advertisement

Azzi Fudd details the differences of playing without Paige Bueckers

After averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last campaign, she will be given the keys to the car, alongside Sarah Strong, to lead the Huskies to the promised land for a second consecutive year.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated’s “Around the WNBA” podcast, Fudd discussed how different it would be for her to be on the court without Bueckers by her side.

It’s definitely going to be different, but it’s going to be great,” Fudd. “We have some new pieces coming in and I mean just from this Summer, I got chills I was so excited with how things went so to get more time with them to really build our chemistry and build what we’re working on as a team, it’s going to be another great year.”

Advertisement

They could reunite next season in the WNBA, and perhaps on the same team if things fall into place for Fudd and Bueckers. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Micah Parsons reacts with six-word message to being traded from Cowboys to Packers
NFL

Micah Parsons reacts with six-word message to being traded from Cowboys to Packers

Micah Parsons traded from Cowboys to Packers: How much will he make compared to Patrick Mahomes?
NFL

Micah Parsons traded from Cowboys to Packers: How much will he make compared to Patrick Mahomes?

Jack Draper withdraws from the US Open: A closer look to his career’s ongoing injury struggles
Tennis

Jack Draper withdraws from the US Open: A closer look to his career’s ongoing injury struggles

NBA Rumors: Warriors are expected to sign four players once the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors are expected to sign four players once the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved

Better Collective Logo