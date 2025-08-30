UConn’s Dan Hurley pays the ultimate tribute to Coach K

As Dan Hurley prepares for a new college basketball season, the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team’s head coach is also making moves off the court. Hurley, whose team couldn’t move past the eventual 2025 national champions Florida Gators, last season, is promoting his new book.

Hurley’s “Never Stop: Life, Leadership and What It Takes to Be Great” book can already be pre-ordered, and the two-time NCAA champion coach is revealing new details about what fans can expect to learn from his work.

As part of the promotion, Hurley revealed that he included a life-changing piece of advice legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski told him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Hurley on Mike Krzyzewski’s life-changing advice

On a Monday Instagram post, Hurley shared a strong message about his relationship with “Coach K,” calling him family and recalling how impactful he was on his life.

Mike Krzyzewski

Advertisement

“Coach K has been like family for a long time,” Hurley wrote on Instagram. “Years ago, he gave me a piece of advice that changed my life. It’s part of my story in ’Never Stop,’ out next month. Preorder at the link in my bio!”

Advertisement

The post included a message from “Coach K,” who didn’t mince words when praising Hurley’s passion and leadership.

Advertisement

“Dan Hurley emerged from one of the finest leadership families our sport has known, so it is no surprise that he set a standard at UConn that few coaches have ever matched. His players respond with championship effort because they know how much he genuinely cares about them,” read the message.

“Coach K” is no longer active, but his impact and legacy in college basketball remain untouched.