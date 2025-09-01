Texas HC Steve Sarkisian lays out blueprint for Arch Manning to turn the page after concerning outing vs Ohio State

Arch Manning would love to have back his first game as starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. Unfortunately, there are no refunds in college football. Now, he’s down to two choices: feel sorry about it or change the narrative. Needless to say, head coach Steve Sarkisian is already planning the next step for his signal-caller after the defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It was never going to be easy for Manning, Sarkisian, and the Longhorns. Taking on the Buckeyes is a tough task in itself. But walking into The Shoe—where the reigning national champions in the NCAA reside—might as well be a march to certain death.

Ultimately, Texas paid the price. No one is completely free from responsibility after the 14-7 loss in Columbus. Still, it seems Manning is shouldering the heaviest burden. The heir to football’s royal quarterback family struggled when the eyes of the nation were on him. Now, he must re-gain his place among the best QBs in college football. On that note, Sarkisian believes this misstep might be actually a blessing in disguise for the young offensive commander.

“Part of that is just finding that comfort level of trust with receivers in real games,” Sarkisian admitted on Monday, per Inside Texas. “Not in practice, not against a scout team, but in a real game against a good defense because the windows get small against good defenses like that.”

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Getting technical

Anybody who tuned into Saturday’s noon game between the Longhorns and Buckeyes realized Manning never got truly comfortable. Several factors might have contributed to the QB’s uneasiness in the pocket.

From Matt Patricia’s defensive schemes to the hostile environment—or simply a mix of nerves and frustration after a slow start—Manning struggled. Whatever the reason, it led him to abandon the fundamentals of playing quarterback. His throwing motion was far from orthodox, and his footwork left much to be desired as well.

Sarkisian was honest in his review of Arch’s play, as he had been immediately after the game when he issued a major statement on Manning’s performance.

“There was a couple of times where we had some crossing routes where I I didn’t feel like he brought his feet to where he wanted to throw the ball. In turn it forced kind of a sidearm delivery which isn’t his style of throwing,” Sarkisian explained about some head-scratching throws from Manning. I think if he can get his feet aligned and get his shoulders aligned, that can help with some of his accuracy that way.”

Now’s a great chance to start fresh

Manning, Sarkisian, and Texas knew that losing to Ohio State in Week 1 was a possibility. Though it came in frustrating fashion, it isn’t the end of the world for the Horns. At least, it won’t be unless they allow it to be. Now, the schedule allows a perfect opportunity to bounce back and build confidence.

Up next, the Longhorns will play three straight games in Austin. Hosting the San Jose State Spartans, UTEP Miners, and Sam Houston Bearkats in consecutive weeks might be just what the doctor ordered for Manning and company. Though anything can happen any given Saturday in college football, the Horns should have no trouble getting past their upcoming NCAA rivals.

There is no margin for error for Texas. This three-game stretch is an accelerating lane for the Horns. Once it’s over, the SEC schedule kicks in, starting with a visit to the Florida Gators in Gainesville and the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.