Arch Manning drops blunt confession following Texas’ season-endangering loss to Georgia

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns stumbled with the same stone once again in college football. Following the 35-10 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road, the star quarterback delivered a straightforward admission about his performance in the NCAA season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was never going to be an easy task, but Manning and the Longhorns were simply outsmarted by Kirby Smart and the Dawgs. Once again, Texas lost to Georgia—for the third time in less than a year in college football. The Bulldogs prove to be the Horns’ kryptonite, leaving Texas’ playoff hopes hanging on by a thread.

With the statement victory at Sanford Stadium, Georgia improved to 9-1 (7-1 SEC), taking second place in the conference after Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Texas fell to 7-3 (4-2 in league play). Now, Manning and the Longhorns’ backs are truly against the wall, and the sophomore quarterback didn’t stutter to take responsibility.

Advertisement

“We just have to win the fourth quarter. That’s one of the things we talk about each week, just winning the fourth. I thought we were in a pretty good spot, just kind of got out of control. It starts with me, I’ve got to play better and lead better,” Manning admitted to media postgame. “We’ve got to get back to work and stick together throughout these last few weeks.”

Advertisement

Arch Manning at Sanford Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.

Advertisement

Manning’s numbers during the loss

Georgia got under the skin of Manning and Texas, frustrating the Longhorns’ every attack all night long. As the Dawgs treated the Horns to a hostile night in Athens, Manning and company couldn’t get much going their way.

see also The greatest Texas Longhorns of all time: From Vince Young to Ricky Williams

After it was all said and done, Manning ended the game with 27 completions for 251 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception. In more ways than one, Manning’s numbers signal the program’s struggles during their visit to The Peach State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heir to football’s royal quarterback family threw 43 times — his second most pass attempts in the 2025 NCAA season — due to the team falling behind in the scoreboard, and the rushing game struggling all night. Going forward, Texas must address these issues, or it might as well kiss its season goodbye, as the Longhorns’ playoff hopes are now on thin ice.