Bill Belichick’s UNC debut to draw high-profile attendees: Michael Jordan and other stars expected to show up

The day has finally come. Bill Belichick will make his head coaching debut in college football. As the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Kenan Stadium, no one wants to miss out on the action. On that note, the school’s most famous alumni, Michael Jordan, and other stars will be in attendance.

The 2025 NCAA season’s kickoff week didn’t fail to deliver with electric moments taking place all over the nation. However, it has saved a big occasion for last. The Tar Heels will host the Horned Frogs in what will be Belichick’s first college football game of his career.

Winds of change are blowing in the Old North State. With Belichick calling the shots, big things are expected from the Tar Heels in the 2025 college football campaign. Week 1’s showdown with TCU will only be the first hurdle for UNC. If hype wasn’t high enough, world renowned personalities will be present in Chapel Hill.

“Attendees expected tonight for Bill Belichick’s UNC debut against TCU, per ESPN sources, include Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm, Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers, Eric Church, Chase Rice and Blake Snell,” as reported by insider Pete Thamel on X.

Michael Jordan at the Dean Smith Center on March 4, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Sound familiar?

Belichick has confirmed South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels in the 2025 NCAA campaign. Fans in Chapel Hill can’t help but feel excited. After all, everybody remembers what Coach Belichick built alongside an overlooked signal-caller throughout his coaching career.

Kickoff

The Tar Heels know they will be under much pressure to deliver right from the get-go. That’s what having Belichick on the sidelines, and national coverage all over campus, does to a program. However, this is what North Carolina asked for. Now, the opportunity to make a statement and send waves all over the NCAA is standing in front of them.

Against Texas Christian University, North Carolina will be playing for much more than a 1-0 start to the season. The school is playing for prestige. If the Tar Heels are serious about making it out of the ACC, they better start off with a bang.

Clemson has already dropped its first game, and Miami won in nail-biting fashion. For UNC, this is the chance to make its intentions clear. The time for talk is over—actions are demanded now, and the Tar Heels must take care of the Horned Frogs.