Bill Belichick receives major update on North Carolina’s new approach to recruitment following rocky start to the season

The North Carolina Tar Heels‘ expectations rose like crazy back when they announced Bill Belichick as their head coach. Fast forward and in four games, the team is 2-2 and has traded being blown out and winning by blowouts. There is no in between. In hopes of making the program better, general manager Mike Lombardi exposed a new focus to get players.

Doug Samuels of FootballScoop.com reported that Lombardi sent an email to donors and boosters. In said email, Lombardi informed, “Investing in freshman [sic] allows us to build a program of sustainability which has always been the cornerstone of any Belichick program.”

He then added, “Twenty years of sustained success in New England was due to investing in the long term, establishing continuity within the program which allowed growth and development of the players. This is the formula we intend to use by signing a large high school class. There must be a blend of old and new — which provides short- and long-term answers.” There’s a new focus for the Tar Heels recruitment process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Tar Heels are 2-2, Belichick is joking with Saban

As the team was preparing to face Cade Klubnik and Clemson, Belichick appeared on ESPN College Gameday where his close friend and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban now works as an analyst. There, they had a great interaction where they joked with each other about who learned more about the other.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Much has been said about Belichick’s approach on College Football. Some say he hasn’t been as focused. Back in his time in the NFL, he would never appeared on shows before a game.Nor would he have his then-partner on the field just before the game starts. However, it’s Belichick, he has forgotten more football than most will learn in a lifetime, so he’s earned the benefit of the doubt.

Advertisement

see also Patriots owner Robert Kraft receives subtle shot from Bill Belichick while comparing NFL and College Football

Will Belichick ever work in College Football?

Many players have been skeptical about Belichick’s coaching working at the collegiate level. He was known for being very strict and borderline obsessive with his ways. He only signed players who were professionals to the core and recruited collegiate talent that was already molded for the pros.

Advertisement

In North Carolina, the recruitment process goes all the way to high school. Belichick’s way of training had to change massively too. Will that ever work? After all, the Belichick way is ingrained in his core. Still, it doesn’t mean it will give North Carolina the best results.