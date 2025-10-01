Deion Sanders sends strong warning to his Buffaloes players ahead of crucial game vs. TCU

Folsom Field was the site of a tough loss last weekend for the Colorado Buffaloes, who fell by just three points to the BYU Cougars. Deion Sanders knows the team needed a wake-up call and delivered a strong warning to his players ahead of their upcoming matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.

It’s been a shaky season so far for the Buffaloes, with two wins and three losses placing them well outside the playoff picture. From this point forward, every win is crucial for Colorado.

Coach Prime has proven to be a master motivator, and this time was no exception. In a recent media appearance, Sanders showed great enthusiasm about what he expects from his players heading into their trip to Texas.

“Let’s just say the offense,” the HC said. “Let’s not single anybody out right now. (Pause) Not at a loss for words, just figuring out how to frame it. I want them to play like their life is on the line, like their careers are on the line, like the payment for a car is on the line, the payment for a home is on the line, like have children depending on them; some do. I just want them to play with full intensity and passion.

Kaidon Salter #3 of the Colorado Buffaloes.

“And when you walk off that field, I want you to look back and say, ‘I gave it my all.’ That is all any coach wants. That is all I desire. I don’t want you saying, ‘I wish I coulda, shoulda.’ I want you to be able to look back over your shoulder. I asked them this morning in the meeting… just a simple question. It is only one answer or the other. Are you underachieving or overachieving? That’s it.”

Bouncing back from the last blow

After a gut-wrenching 24-21 loss to BYU, which exposed a critical lack of fourth-quarter finishing power and discipline, the Colorado Buffaloes must execute an immediate course correction against a tough upcoming schedule to keep their already fading Big 12 Championship hopes—and their status as a legitimate national contender—from completely evaporating.

What’s next for the Buffaloes?

With a significant portion of the season already behind them, here are the upcoming challenges the Buffaloes will face in College Football:

@ TCU, October 4

vs Iowa State, October 11

@ Utah, October 25

vs Arizona, November 1

@ West Virginia, November 8

