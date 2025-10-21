Florida Gators: Insider names active SEC HC as strong candidate to replace Billy Napier

College football saw another coaching change in recent days — this time in Gainesville. Billy Napier is no longer the head coach of the Florida Gators, and now all eyes are on who will be tasked with getting the season back on track in The Swamp.

The coaching carousel started spinning the moment the news broke, and several names have already emerged as potential candidates to take over this prestigious program. However, it appears that one name from within the SEC has quickly risen to the top of the list.

According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, current Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin could be the ideal candidate to fully unlock the potential of DJ Lagway and his teammates.

“I would say this about Lane Kiffin’s candidacy at Florida — I think it’s a very strong candidacy,” Thamel stated. “I think whether it be administratively in the president’s office, or whether it be in the athletics office, Kiffin is a divisive guy. The performance is the performance, but Kiffin constantly instigates brushfires, right? He’s done it for 20 years.

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels.

“I think Lane’s a great coach and he’s grown and matured from what we’ve seen. I do think it would be fun to see him at Florida because he would bring back that maverick kind of style that [Steve] Spurrier brought with his famous quips.”

Candidates to replace Billy Napier

The search for the next Florida Gators head coach has officially launched following the departure of Billy Napier, and the “Hot Board” is immediately focused on big-swing hires.

Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin has quickly emerged as the clear priority and fan-favorite candidate, with his offensive pedigree and “Maverick” style seen by many as the ideal culture shock for Gainesville.

However, other prominent names are also circulating: Nebraska’s turnaround artist Matt Rhule, whose program-building track record is highly respected, and Mizzou’s successful Eli Drinkwitz are also being discussed as Florida seeks a high-profile figure to restore the program to national relevance.

