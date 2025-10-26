Cam Skattebo injured vs Eagles: Giants’ RB depth chart for Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants have definitely hit the mark in the latest NFL Draft, selecting Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, among others, who have delivered so far. Unfortunately for Brian Daboll, the running back had to be carted off the field during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

From now on, the rookie quarterback will have to rely on his other two options in the backfield: Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. Skattebo’s injury will be a significant loss, as he had been one of Dart’s most frequent targets.

With eight minutes left in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, the former Arizona State player was attempting to catch a pass when, after going down with a defender, his ankle appeared to be seriously injured — a scene that left a strong impression on everyone watching.

One of the most charismatic and impactful rookies in the league will unfortunately be sidelined for some time, still awaiting official confirmation of the injury suffered in the game against the Eagles.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants.

The impact of Skattebo’s absence

The New York Giants offense is suddenly without its most productive running back, Cam Skattebo, a massive loss for a unit already struggling for consistency. Before his injury, the rookie powerhouse had been a central figure, leading the team with 398 rushing yards on 98 carries and accounting for 5 rushing touchdowns through seven games.

His absence removes a vital element of power and versatility, forcing the Giants to find new ways to replace his production and a total of 6 touchdowns (5 rushing, 1 receiving) that kept their attack competitive.

An injury that appears serious

In a devastating blow to the New York Giants, Cam Skattebo went down with what appeared to be a severe right ankle injury against the Eagles. The gruesome nature of the incident, which saw his ankle roll unnaturally, has led to immediate speculation that Skattebo’s promising debut season is effectively over. The loss of the team’s leading rusher leaves a massive void in the Giants’ offensive backfield for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.