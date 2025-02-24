Former Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba drops very honest confession about The Game vs Michigan

After a breakout sophomore season with the Seattle Seahawks, wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a sincere statement on his experience playing “The Game” between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines.

Smith-Njigba became one of the best receivers in college football during his stay in Columbus with the Buckeyes. Selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, he has quickly adapted to the league, becoming a top weapon in Emerald City.

His career turned out excellently after attending Ohio State University, but the star wideout admitted there is one thorn in his college football career—he could never defeat Michigan during ‘The Game’.

Michigan and Ohio State’s rivalry is considered the best in NCAA football, with many arguing it’s the greatest clash in all of American sports. The hatred between the two schools is so deeply rooted that even Smith-Njigba can’t move past it or put it on the back burner as he focuses on his NFL career.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“For me? Disappointing,” Smith-Njigba commented about The Game rivalry, during an interview on Athletes Aura podcast. “For me personally. You know when you just have the better team and you lose… and you feel like you should’ve won? That type of thing. You know you should’ve won. Like, what? How did we lose to these boys? I’m gonna have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

JSN’s record against Michigan

Despite playing three seasons with the Buckeyes, from 2020 through 2022, Smith-Njigba only participated once in ‘The Game’ against Michigan. It was during the 2021 campaign, as the Wolverines defeated the visiting Buckeyes 42-27 at The Big House.

Both teams entered the clash with 10-1 records, but the team from up north had the last laugh over the school in Columbus. Smith-Njigba’s performance was extraordinary, nevertheless.

Tempers flare between Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rod Moore #19 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

JSN registered 11 catches for 127 yards during the showdown, but all the wideout remembers is the pain of the loss, and his stats don’t help heal the wounds four years later.