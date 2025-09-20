Former Super Bowl champion turns heads with major admission about Arch Manning’s NFL future

Although Arch Manning has been part of the college football scene for some time now, this season marks the first in which his coach has entrusted him with the starting role. There’s still plenty to work on, but his standout talent sets him apart — and many are already beginning to imagine what his future in the NFL could look like.

Former Missouri Tigers QB Chase Daniel has had a long and experienced career — even earning the privilege of winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints — and he’s widely considered a respected voice when it comes to evaluating fellow quarterbacks and their future in the game.

In a recent post on his official X account (formerly Twitter), the former Chiefs, Bears, and Chargers quarterback — among other teams — not only revealed that he believes Manning has everything it takes to be the No. 1 overall pick, but also that he can thrive at the NFL level.

“Met with Arch Manning in person yesterday for 30 minutes…He has the makeup of a future #1 overall pick. Much bigger than I thought & just looks like an imposing, big NFL QB,” he stated via @ChaseDaniel.

Quarterback Chase Daniel #10 of the New Orleans Saints warms up.

Will Manning make the jump to the NFL next season?

The buzz surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and his NFL draft future has reached a fever pitch. While he is draft-eligible for the 2026 class, the prospect of him declaring is far from certain.

Analysts and scouts are closely watching his first season as a full-time starter, noting both his flashes of elite talent and some early-season struggles. With his famous family’s history of playing four years in college and his significant NIL earnings, Manning has no financial pressure to leave early.

The prevailing sentiment among NFL scouts and executives, according to recent reports, is that he will likely benefit from another year of development in Austin before making the jump to the pros.

Addressing his College shortcomings

Arch Manning’s NFL draft stock is in a steep decline, and scouts are pinpointing a major area of concern: his accuracy. While the Texas Longhorns quarterback possesses the physical tools and pedigree, his on-field performance, particularly with his arm, has been underwhelming this season.

Reports from NFL executives and analysts suggest that Manning’s completion percentage and decision-making on throws, especially to the intermediate level, need significant improvement if he hopes to be a high-end NFL prospect.

Without a considerable leap in his passing precision, it’s becoming increasingly likely that he will need at least another year of college football to hone his skills and prove he can be a reliable passer at the next level.