Steve Sarkisian confirms Arch Manning regains key Texas weapon: ‘He and Arch have a nice connection’

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns must pick up the pace after a deflating start to the 2025 NCAA season. As the Sam Houston Bearkats arrive on campus, the timing couldn’t be better for a key player in Steve Sarkisian’s offense to return.

It hasn’t been the beginning to the ‘Manning Era’ anybody expected for the Longhorns. The heir of football’s royal quarterback family has struggled so far in Austin, and many are already hopping off the hype train. Fans in Austin want to believe, but they need to see more out of Manning. So far, the sophomore quarterback hasn’t met expectations, especially when taking on inferior college football programs.

When the Bearkats walk into DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Longhorns will have an unsurpassable opportunity to right their wrongs. In addition, Sarkisian confirmed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. will be back in action for Texas on Saturday.

“[Moore Jr.] is good to go. He’ll play,” Sarkisian admitted while addressing the media on Thursday, via Inside Texas. “He’ll be rolling Saturday — great to have him back. He and Arch have a nice connection.”

DeAndre Moore Jr. at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Back like he never left

Moore Jr. was sidelined during Texas’ 27-10 triumph over the UTEP Miners, in a game where the struggles in the offensive side of the ball were impossible to overlook. Manning had arguably the worst game of his college football career. It’s time for him and Texas to bounce back, and Moore Jr’s return to the lineup might be just what the doctor ordered.

Moore Jr. missed out on the action last Saturday due to a concussion sustained during Texas’ 38-7 win over San Jose State on September 6. Before exiting the game injured, the junior-year wide receiver had caught four passes for 30 yards.

Though an experienced target for Manning, Moore Jr. has yet to take off in the 2025 NCAA campaign. So far, he registers 6 receptions for 36 yards and no touchdowns. With a favorable matchup against Sam Houston, the Anaheim-native hopes to find his mojo and become one of the main wideouts in the burnt orange offense. Last season, Moore Jr. finished the year with 39 receptions for 456 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Gain momentum

Texas is sensing the pressure as the national spotlight seems to be having an adverse effect on Manning and company. So far, the Horns haven’t met expectations, and those are slowly but steadily turning into a burden. A strong showing against Sam Houston is pivotal before the SEC schedule takes over.

After taking on the Bearkats, Texas will face the Florida Gators in Gainesville, the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown, the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville. Four straight weekends away from The Forty Acres. Needless to say, Manning and the Longhorns can’t be found flat-footed in such crucial outings.