Jeremiah Smith reveals he was persuaded to leave Ohio State Buckeyes

Tampering is a tactic often used in College Football. Jeremiah Smith, without naming specific programs, acknowledged that attempts were made to persuade him to leave the Ohio State Buckeyes—something that was clearly not in his plans.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Smith said to the press. “I knew, especially at the end of that game (vs. Miami in the Cotton Bowl), that a certain program was going to come at me very hard. Not gonna say no names, I think everybody here knows who it was. But I wasn’t goin’ nowhere.”

Despite this situation, the wide receiver declined any option to leave. Jeremiah Smith will now play his third season with the Buckeyes and will aim once again to compete among the title contenders.

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Smith eyes breakout season

Jeremiah Smith remains ineligible for the NFL Draft until 2027 due to the league’s mandatory three-year post-high school rule. Despite his elite physical traits and record-breaking production since his freshman year, the 6-foot-3 receiver must complete his upcoming 2026 junior season with the Buckeyes.

Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Scouts already project Smith as a potential number one overall pick, as he continues to be widely regarded as the most NFL-ready prospect in college football.

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A big 2025 for Smith

Smith delivered an outstanding 2025 sophomore season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, recording 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. Averaging 14.3 yards per catch, he solidified his status as one of the most explosive wide receivers in college football while leading the Big Ten in several receiving categories.

An intriguing receiving corps for the Buckeyes

Ryan Day will count on a deep and talented depth chart for the 2026 season. Devin McCuin and Brandon Inniss are set to play primary roles alongside Smith, while highly-touted prospects Chris Henry Jr., Kyle Parker, and Phillip Bell provide elite depth from the bench. This explosive group will be at the full disposal of quarterback Julian Sayin as the Buckeyes aim for a national title.

Ohio State’s first challenges

These are the first matchups that the Ohio State Buckeyes will face, a team that will try to position itself from the start as a title contender.

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