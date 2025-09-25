Trending topics:
NCAA FB

John Mateer breaks silence after in-season surgery with Oklahoma-related comment

The Oklahoma Sooners suffered a big blow to their hopes in the 2025 NCAA season after John Mateer went down with a throwing hand injury.

By Federico O'donnell

John Mateer at Lumen Field on September 14, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesJohn Mateer at Lumen Field on September 14, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

John Mateer is determined to come back stronger after having surgery on his throwing hand. It’s still early in the 2025 college football season, and everything is still in front of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Though a strong blow to their NCAA National Championship hopes, the Sooners are confident they can weather the storm brought on by Mateer’s absence. With the Washington State transfer expected to be out for weeks, it’s up to Oklahoma to find a way to stay afloat in the meantime. It’s not like the schedule will be any easier moving forward.

However, Mateer knows he can still affect the team’s morale even if he is physically unable to command the huddle. Thus, shortly after having surgery on his right-hand thumb, the junior-year QB posted on his social media.

Advertisement

“Thank God for a successful procedure,” Mateer posted on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Dr. Shin is the GOAT. BOOMER SOONER!!”

John Mateer rushes into the endzone

John Mateer at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Onto the next stage

Mateer made sure to ease the tension in Norman with a relaxed statement. The quarterback has become a popular personality through his personal social media profiles, where he tends to post in a humorous fashion.

Oklahoma QB John Mateer injured: Which games could the Heisman favorite miss?

see also

Oklahoma QB John Mateer injured: Which games could the Heisman favorite miss?

With surgery out of the way, Mateer and the Sooners can focus on the next step in the college football season. That is ensuring a full-recovery. There’s a fine line between wasting crucial time and rushing the process, Oklahoma must tread lightly as it engages in such a critical process with the star signal-caller.

Advertisement

Comes in handy

Fortunately for the Sooners, the program enjoys a bye week now. Oklahoma will return to the gridiron on October 4, when the Kent State Golden Flashes walk into Memorial Stadium in Norman. The Sooners should make it out of that matchup in one piece, regardless of who plays under center. For what it’s worth, it’ll be Michael Hawkins, as head coach Brent Venables confirmed.

It’s what comes afterward that makes fans in the Land of the Red Dirt nervous. Oklahoma is built to withstand adversity—being in Tornado Alley assures that. But whether the roster can handle the SEC schedule without their best player remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Fans will get an answer right away, as the Red River Showdown against the Texas Longhorns will be the next game immediately after hosting Kent State. Hope remains that Mateer will be available to join the squad on the trip south to the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on October 11. However, at the moment, that’s all it is: a beacon of hope.

Survey

Who will win in the 2025 Red River Showdown?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Lane Kiffin rips SEC rival of Ole Miss with candid statement
College Football

Lane Kiffin rips SEC rival of Ole Miss with candid statement

Oklahoma QB John Mateer injured: Which games could the Heisman favorite miss?
College Football

Oklahoma QB John Mateer injured: Which games could the Heisman favorite miss?

Sooners HC Brent Venables sends clear message after Oklahoma’s first SEC season
College Football

Sooners HC Brent Venables sends clear message after Oklahoma’s first SEC season

Patrick Mahomes on track to recover Chiefs weapons, Ravens can’t confirm the same for Lamar Jackson yet
NFL

Patrick Mahomes on track to recover Chiefs weapons, Ravens can’t confirm the same for Lamar Jackson yet

Better Collective Logo