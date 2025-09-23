Oklahoma QB John Mateer injured: Which games could the Heisman favorite miss?

John Mateer has put college football on notice with a strong start to his career in Norman. Leading the Oklahoma Sooners to a perfect 4-0 start, the quarterback has quickly become the favorite to the Heisman Trophy. However, an injury is now threatening to de-rail the Sooners’ 2025 NCAA season.

With Mateer at the helm, the Sooners have reason to believe this could be their year in college football. After a disappointing 2024 campaign, Oklahoma is now off to a red-hot start—or should we say crimson-hot. However, new reports out of the program spell bad news for fans and students in the Land of Red Dirt: the Sooners could be without their star for some time, and alarm bells are ringing.

Oklahoma QB John Mateer has suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand and could miss three or more weeks, as reported by Sooner Scoop. “OU and its medical staff have been working to find the best course of treatment to ensure Mateer returns healthy and in a timely fashion. Mateer will undergo surgery on Wednesday,” per On3.

What games is Mateer trending to miss?

The Sooners began their road through the SEC with a key victory over the Auburn Tigers at home. However, the climb will only get steeper for the school in Norman, and Mateer’s absence will only make things more complicated. If the junior quarterback does miss three or more weeks, he would be out for some key matchups in the 2025 NCAA season.

John Mateer at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Head coach Brent Venables has confirmed Michael Hawkins will be the starter on October 4, when the Sooners host the Kent State Golden Flashes. Oklahoma expects the sophomore quarterback to hold his own in that showdown, but it’s what comes next that has fans in Norman trembling.

On October 11, the Sooners will travel to Dallas to take on the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl for the annual Red River Showdown. Though Texas has looked inconsistent all year long, Oklahoma’s chances take a major hit without Mateer under center. The way it’s looking, it’s unlikely the Washington State transfer will be back in time to face the University of Texas at Austin. Still, all hope isn’t lost.

“Sources tell On3 there’s some hope Oklahoma QB John Mateer could be back for Red River, but the recovery process will be critical,” as reported by Pete Nakos.

Closing it out

The Sooners face one of the toughest endings to a season across every conference in college football. On October 18, the Sooners will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, yet that might be the most accessible of all their games in the SEC.

One thing is clear: Venables and the Sooners will hope to have Mateer back for the final five games of the NCAA campaign, as they’re set for a brutal stretch against SEC rivals.

Oklahoma will face five straight ranked opponents, closing out the season against the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Missouri Tigers, and LSU Tigers. If none of these programs drop out of the AP Poll Top 25—and South Carolina enters the ranking—Oklahoma could face seven consecutive ranked opponents.