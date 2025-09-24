NCAAF News: Lane Kiffin rips SEC rival of Ole Miss with candid statement

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have their hands full with the upcoming matchup against the LSU Tigers. However, the head coach didn’t stutter to voice a sincere statement on a recent SEC announcement.

With the introduction of the SEC’s 9-game season in college football starting in 2026, Kiffin and Ole Miss learned the three rival schools they will face in the next four years. However, and needless to say, Kiffin isn’t too happy with the conference’s verdict.

The Rebels will see some familiar faces in the foreseeable future of college football. Following the SEC’s newly announced in-league schedule, Ole Miss will face rivals Mississippi State, LSU, and Oklahoma over the next four NCAA seasons. However, according to Kiffin, the league’s executives may have taken the word ‘rival’ a bit lightly.

“Yeah, Oklahoma is really disappointing,” Lane Kiffin admitted, via On3. “We don’t have anything in common with them or our fans, so that doesn’t make any sense at all. And so that’s unfortunate with so many great teams that we’ve played for a long time here, especially from our SEC West years. So that’s unfortunate.”

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium.

Somebody had to

While Ole Miss and Oklahoma don’t hold a grudge for each other, it’s not like they are friends, either. In the SEC, everybody disdains the other. That’s largely why it means more in this league.

Still, with Oklahoma joining the conference last season, not many schools have a brooding rivalry with it. Aside from Texas, of course. Therefore, a program would always have to bite the bullet, it just so happened to be Kiffin’s Ole Miss.

What could’ve been…

Like Kiffin mentioned, perhaps there were better matchups to be had with other programs in the SEC. The head coach in Oxford referenced the now-extinct East and West divisions in the league. Taking those old days into account, these are some potential showdowns Ole Miss could be involved.

vs Alabama

vs Auburn

vs Arkansas

vs Texas A&M

Though Kiffin was visibly frustrated with the SEC’s decision on each program’s annual opponents, the assignments are only temporary. After four seasons, they will be reshuffled. Some intense rivalries, like Oklahoma–Texas, will most likely remain intact, but Ole Miss could see its opponents change—Oklahoma included. Maybe Kiffin just needs to relax and wait, or voice an even louder outcry.