John Mateer breaks silence on career-worst outing after Oklahoma lost to Arch Manning, Texas in Red River Rivalry

John Mateer’s return for the Oklahoma Sooners was historic but for all the wrong reasons. The loss in the Red River Rivalry against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will linger in the 2025 NCAA season. However, the quarterback in Norman is looking to put it behind and move on.

Going into the game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the biggest question mark floated over Mateer’s availability. A little over two weeks after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand, the junior-year quarterback was back under center. Though Mateer doesn’t believe his injury played a factor, his time off the field did take a toll on his performance against Texas.

As a result, against Manning and the Longhorns in Dallas, Mateer played his worst game of his college football career. Following the 23-6 loss in the State Fair of Texas, the quarterback dropped a bold admission disregarding his physical health as a factor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah, the pain level is nothing,” John Mateer stated, via On3. “There’s no excuse. I was ready to go physically, but mentally I just didn’t perform. My eyes weren’t as good as they needed to be, and when your quarterback doesn’t play good football, it’s hard to win in this league. That’s what happened.”

Quarterback John Mateer #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Advertisement

First taste

It was a day of many firsts for Mateer. He recorded his first 0 touchdown and 3 interception game of his career. Moreover, he lost his first game as a Sooner in the NCAA. The Washington State transfer also experienced his first Red River showdown. Though far from a nice memory, the signal-caller appreciated the afternoon in Dallas.

Advertisement

see also Steve Sarkisian makes major admission after Longhorns’ win over Sooners in Red River Rivalry

“Honored to play in the game, get to see the atmosphere,” Mateer added. “But I just didn’t play good enough. I got to practice a good amount. It has nothing to do with how I performed. I was prepared and I studied film the same way. I just didn’t come out ready to play.”

Advertisement

Perhaps, such an ice-cold reality bath was just what Mateer and the Sooners needed. Up next, the 5-1 Oklahoma will travel to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season.