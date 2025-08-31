Kalen DeBoer’s five-word message on Ryan Williams’ injury doesn’t ease concern in Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide started its College Football campaign with a devastating loss to the Florida State Seminoles. That was not the only bad thing to happen to the team since one of the best wide receivers on the roster, Ryan Williams, suffered an injury that forced him out of the game. Bama’s head coach, Kalen DeBoer, gave a clear answer regarding the player’s status.

Speaking after the game, DeBoer told the media what’s going on with Williams. “Yeah, he got a concussion,” he said. This puts Williams in doubt for the next game against UL Monroe.

Alongside the wideout, Jam Miller and Tim Keenan III’s status are also up in the air. Both missed the game against Florida State. Williams ended with only five catches for 30 yards.

Ryan Williams should be one of the best receivers in CFB

Last season, Williams posted 865 yards in 48 catches and eight touchdowns. Williams, if able to recover, should be poised for a big game. Not only are they going against lesser competition, but they need to bounce back from this last defeat.

Ryan Williams #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

UL Monroe and then Wisconsin should serve as confidence boosters before facing fifth-ranked Georgia. While Alabama itself has questions, especially after this defeat, they should start going into better form in the next couple of weeks.

QB play is a big question mark

Quarterbacks are not something that Alabama has missed historically. However, Ty Simpson is a four-year Junior, which means he’s not seen as one of the top prospects in College Football.

Simpson falls short of other names that have been under center in Alabama. This marks the third season were the Crimson Tide don’t have a top-tier prospect at quarterback. The last great one was Bryce Young back in 2022. Since then, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson haven’t been able to reach the heights of others.