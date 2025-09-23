Lane Kiffin issues three-word warning as daughter Landry confirms relationship with LSU star days before Ole Miss game

The Ole Miss Rebels remain one of the few undefeated teams in college football this season, and this weekend they’ll host the LSU Tigers in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown. The interesting twist? Landry Kiffin, daughter of Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, just made her relationship with one of Brian Kelly’s players official—adding an unexpected personal subplot to this already crucial matchup.

It’s well known that the Rebels’ head coach is an active presence on social media, often using his platforms to comment not only on sports-related matters but also on moments from his personal life.

In this case, Kiffin reacted to the news about his daughter and, through his official X account (formerly Twitter), posted a three-word message hinting at a potential Rebels victory over the Tigers this Saturday.

“Take the over,” the experienced coach stated via @Lane_Kiffin. The clash between these two powerhouse programs promises to be a high-flying affair, and whoever comes out on top will undoubtedly earn the label of a true title contender.

head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels.

Landry Kiffin’s new relationship

Landry Kiffin, the daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, has made her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, just days before the Rebels and Tigers face off in a highly anticipated game.

Kiffin, a student at Ole Miss, posted a series of photos on her Instagram, including a picture with Weeks, who is a standout defender for LSU. The post, captioned “happy :),” quickly went viral, igniting a wave of speculation and jokes across social media about the potential awkwardness in the Kiffin household.

The timing couldn’t be more dramatic, as the two teams are set to clash this weekend. Fans and media are already wondering where Landry’s loyalty will lie and how her father, known for his social media presence, will handle the family’s new ties to a rival program.

When and where is the game?

No. 4 LSU will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, this Saturday, September 27, to face off against No. 13 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The highly anticipated SEC matchup is scheduled for a 2:30 PM CT kickoff.

