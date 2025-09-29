Lane Kiffin makes business decision with statement on Ole Miss freshman talent after win vs LSU

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels walked away with a win over the LSU Tigers that has skyrocketed their hopes in the 2025 NCAA season. Following the statement victory at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the head coach in the University of Mississippi issued a firm message on freshman wideout Winston Watkins.

Only a true freshman in college football, Watkins played a big part in Ole Miss’ home-win over LSU. The 18-year-old wideout caught three passes for 38 yards in the Rebels’ 24-19 victory. As a result, Kiffin got the last laugh in a high-stake SEC showdown.

Big wins against in-conference opponents and ranked programs in the NCAA go a long way toward securing talent for the long haul. However, in today’s college football landscape—with NIL and the transfer portal ever looming—one can never be too sure. Kiffin has seemingly learned his lesson, as he didn’t want to draw too much spotlight onto Watkins and risk him being seduced by rival schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s gonna be a great player here, shoot I’m not supposed to say that. Everybody will go buy him in the portal, not supposed to do that anymore. I mean, he’s just okay, you know, really doesn’t know his plays and stuff,” Kiffin commented with laughter, via On3. “So, you know, really, it’ll be a couple years before he’s good.“

Mississippi Rebels celebrate after the game against the LSU Tigers

Advertisement

On a real note

Jokes aside, Kiffin didn’t let the opportunity slide without handing the first-year wide receiver his flowers after a great outing. LSU’s defense didn’t faze him as he played the best game of his young college football career. Kiffin and the Rebels’ staff have no doubts it’ll only be the first of many outstanding evenings in Oxford for the freshman.

Advertisement

see also Southern grit, rebel glory: The 25 Ole Miss players who made history

“Winnie’s awesome, he’s a really good player. It’s cool because Jordan [Watkins] (rookie on the San Francisco 49ers) and then Cayden [Lee] and now him in that same spot,” Kiffin added. “And so, you know, we put him in there and it gives Cayden some rest, and [Watkins has] made a play every time we put him in. And so he made some today.”

Advertisement

Target on their backs

With their victory on home-soil against the Tigers, the Rebels made waves all around college football. The AP Poll voters took notice, as Ole Miss is now ranked in fourth place in the nation. It’s an impressive climb for the program that came into the year ranked 21st during preseason.

Moreover, Ole Miss is now ranked the highest it has been in a decade. The last time the Rebels were ranked fourth or higher was during the 2015 NCAA season. Though far from content, Kiffin and the school know how significant an accomplishment this is. It’s only the fifth time this century that Ole Miss has made the AP Top 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win the SEC Championship? Who will win the SEC Championship? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

However, with recognition comes danger. The Rebels are now circled in red on all of their opponents’ calendars. Every school will look to knock them off their high horse. There’s no time to relax and enjoy the view from atop the rankings, as the team will have to fight to defend Hotty Toddy’s honor when the Washington State Cougars visit on October 11.