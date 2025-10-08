Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian reveals key difference between Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns enjoyed the talent of both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning for quite some time, especially during last season. The now-Dolphins quarterback served as the starter under Steve Sarkisian, while Manning has now emerged as the team’s primary signal-caller this NCAAF season.

The talent of both players is undeniable, however, one specific trait set them apart when it came to executing on the field. During a recent conversation with the media, Sarkisian spoke about Manning’s current style of play, noting that he tends to hold onto the ball much longer than his former teammate. Ewers, on the other hand, stood out for his efficiency in RPO (run-pass option) situations.

“Well, I think it all depends on what you’re trying to do offensively,” he said. “Arch is a guy who can push the ball down the field, and especially early in the season, we’re trying to play to his strengths and do some things he does well. That sometimes requires holding the ball for an extra half-second or so, which stresses the protection a bit.

“With Quinn, he was an elite RPO guy, and everyone used to criticize him for throwing so many balls at or behind the line of scrimmage. What you try to do is find balance, the deep ball, the intermediate ball, and the short ball. Certain games or times in the season, you lean into one more than the other.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns.

NFL’s next generation

While he may be currently navigating the rough waters of his first full season at Texas, quarterback Arch Manning is unequivocally following the established blueprint for NFL success, a path recently reinforced by his predecessor, Quinn Ewers.

Just as Ewers utilized the Longhorns’ high-profile platform and the rigorous SEC-bound schedule to showcase his professional upside, Manning’s lineage and talent project him as the next sure-fire first-round pick from Austin. The learning curve is steep, but the flashes of elite arm strength and composure under pressure reveal a generational prospect.

For Manning, the journey from Longhorn legacy to NFL star is not a matter of “if,” but “when,” positioning him to be the next Texas quarterback taken early in the draft, validating the system that polished Ewers into a pro-ready commodity.