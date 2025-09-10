Mike Norvell reveals Tommy Castellanos’ biggest strength as Seminoles QB

Among the top-performing teams so far this college football season, the Florida State Seminoles have undoubtedly made a strong impression — pulling off a major upset in Week 1 against Alabama and following it up with a dominant win in their second outing. According to head coach Mike Norvell, one of the key reasons behind this early success is the standout play of quarterback Tommy Castellanos.

Although the Seminoles will have a bye this upcoming weekend and won’t see any game action, their focus is already set on September 20, when they’ll host Kent State at home.

Norvell knows that Castellanos has been a key contributor to the team’s current success. In a recent press conference, he highlighted one of the quarterback’s standout qualities.

“Tommy doesn’t have to stand in front of people and say he’s confident,” he said. “Because, once again, anybody can do that. It’s the impact is when you see somebody come out to work, like, what does it look like? What does it feel like? What is he doing whenever it’s not, you know, it’s not even structured. Like, what is he doing on his own? And I think that’s where he’s earned a lot of respect and probably encouraged, inspired, you know, others to continue to ascend to their best level.”

Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles.

“And, you know, nobody’s perfect. I mean, he has his moments just like anybody does,” Norvell also added. “But it’s like when you collectively as a group, you know, if you see somebody dip a little less than what they’ve been, well, now you can help hold and challenge each other. But I think that’s what, you know, Tommy’s done a great job within his leadership and being able to show that his confidence has been earned. And so, you know, that’s where, as a football team, we’re all continuing to push towards.”

Keeping a steady pace

Building on their statement victory over Alabama, the Florida State Seminoles are focused on maintaining their momentum as they navigate the rest of the college football season.

The win against the Crimson Tide was a massive early-season test, and the Seminoles’ dominant performance sent a clear message to the nation. With their sights set on a College Football Playoff berth, the team knows they must continue to play with the same intensity and execution every week.

Head coach Mike Norvell has emphasized that the goal is not just to win, but to consistently build and improve, ensuring they are at their peak come postseason time.

What’s next for the Seminoles?

With the main goal of staying on track this season, here are the upcoming matchups Florida State will face — keeping in mind they’ll have a bye this coming weekend.

vs Kent State, September 20

@ Virginia, September 26

vs Miami, October 4

vs Pitt, October 11

@ Stanford, October 18