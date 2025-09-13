NCAAF News: Dan Lanning makes big revelation after Ducks’ win over Northwestern

The Oregon Ducks continue their strong run in this new college football season, even more so after a convincing road win over Northwestern. Still, head coach Dan Lanning wasn’t entirely satisfied despite the victory.

With a 34–14 final score, the Ducks secured a convincing win in their Big Ten opener. Balance and solidity across all units proved to be the defining traits in yet another strong showing from Lanning’s squad.

However, the young yet experienced head coach didn’t walk away from the game with the best of feelings — something he made clear during his postgame remarks to the press.

“I’ve got a little sour taste in my mouth with the way we ended,” Lanning told FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft. “We’ve got to win the fourth quarter. But ultimately, I saw some good players to some stuff we can build off of.”

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks.

Following their trip to Illinois, the Ducks will return to Eugene on September 20 to host their longtime rival, the Oregon State Beavers.

The reliable Dante Moore

Once again, Dante Moore proved to be one of the key factors behind another Oregon victory. Head coach Dan Lanning knows exactly the kind of quarterback he has in Moore — and he’s confident the young signal-caller will continue to bring plenty of success to the team.

“It’s unbelievably high, right? We go with the quarterback,” Lanning said. “We’ve got a really good one here.”

One of the highest-upside quarterbacks in his class finished the game completing 16 of his 20 passes for one touchdown and one interception.

What’s next for the Ducks?

With the goal of keeping their momentum going this college football season, here are the upcoming games on the schedule for the Oregon Ducks:

vs Oregon State, September 20

@ Penn State, September 27

vs Indiana, October 11

@ Rutgers, October 18

vs Wisconsin, October 25

