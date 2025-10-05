NCAAF News: DJ Lagway issues blunt statement to Billy Napier, Florida after taking down Arch Manning, Texas

DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators prevailed at home against visiting Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. Following the statement triumph in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season, the quarterback dropped a sincere message for Billy Napier and company.

The Gators have been under the scope all season long in the NCAA. After struggling to start the campaign, Florida can finally breathe a little lighter after defeating Texas. The win over Manning and the Horns was much needed to prove the program in Gainesville is not going down without a fight.

Moreover, a visit to The Swamp is never to be underestimated. In case Manning and Texas didn’t know that, Florida made it clear to them and every other school with a trip to Gator Country on the schedule. After the game, Lagway dropped a bold statement, hinting the Gators are playing for more than just wins.

“We’re fighting for each other,” Lagway admitted, via On3. “It’s us against the world, that’s kind of our mentality. And that’s kind of how we approach every single day and keep our heads down and continue to work.”

DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators.

It bore fruit

That mentality paid off for the Gators as they hosted the Longhorns. Florida gave Texas a warm welcome to the SEC schedule, defeating them 29-21 in Gainesville. As a result, Manning’s Texas—which entered the week ranked at 9th—was knocked out of the AP Poll top 25.

As for Florida, the win over Texas won’t nearly put the Gators back on the ranking. However, it might be a big building stone for Napier and company to feed off as they head deep into the SEC calendar. Florida is now 2-3 in college football and 1-1 in the league. Up next, the Gators will take on another ranked school and another Texas-located program.

On October 11, the Gators will face the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. Lagway and Florida proved they can be a tough nut to crack in The Swamp, but can they do it away from home in a hostile environment? Their upcoming visit to Kyle Field should paint a clearer picture.