The Dallas Cowboys have a slight hope of making the playoffs. Dak Prescott has had a great season alongside George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, but when Jerry Jones kept his promise and strengthened the defense with Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, everything changed. Two consecutive wins, including an epic comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the schedule offers no relief. With a 5-5-1 record, the Cowboys have to win all their games to have a real chance at earning a wildcard spot. That tough stretch continues on Thanksgiving.

The next opponent is a daunting challenge. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are also fighting to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture after an overtime victory over Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts.

What happens if the Cowboys lose against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving?

If the Cowboys lose to the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, they would be very close to being eliminated from the playoff race. Dallas would drop to a 5-6-1 record and would still have very tough opponents left on their schedule, such as the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In this scenario, if the Chiefs beat the Cowboys, Jerry Jones’ team would have to win all their remaining games, finish 11-6-1, and hope for a combination of favorable results. Dallas would require massive help, needing other teams such as the Packers, Lions, 49ers, and Panthers to drop drastically in the standings.

Obviously, a loss to the Chiefs would also all but seal the NFC East race, as the Eagles would have a three-and-a-half–game lead with a win over the Bears on Black Friday.

Are the Cowboys eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Chiefs?

No. The Cowboys would not be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but their chances of advancing would drop dramatically. They would have to win their final five games and get a lot of help.

What happens if the Cowboys win today vs Chiefs?

If the Cowboys beat the Chiefs, Dallas would have a strong chance to control its own destiny on the road to the playoffs. According to multiple simulators, an 11-5-1 record gives them a 100 percent chance of advancing to the postseason.