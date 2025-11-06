Injuries and setbacks continue to threaten Ryan Williams’ sophomore NCAA season. As Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) gear up for a pivotal matchup with the LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3), the latest injury update on the wideout provided a much-needed sigh of relief.

Disaster isn’t entirely averted, but it’s looking good for Williams to be on the field when the Tigers visit the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. So far in the 2025 college football campaign, the second-year wide receiver has missed one game (against the Missouri Tigers on October 11).

Fortunately for DeBoer and Alabama, Ty Simpson has been able to weather the storm, and weapons like Germie Bernard, Isaiah Horton, and freshman Lotzeir Brooks have stepped up to make up for Williams’ absence—as well as his inconsistent production. According to the latest SEC availability report, Williams is trending to be active against LSU in Week 11 of the NCAA.

“Alabama WR Ryan Williams is probable for LSU, per SEC availability report,” as reported by insider Pete Nakos on his X account (formerly Twitter). According to the NCAA’s availability report rules, being listed as probable means there is a 75% chance Williams will play for the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Ryan Williams #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide

No team as hot as Alabama in Tuscaloosa

When hosting LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s home win streak will be on the line. The Crimson Tide boasts a two-year undefeated run in Tuscaloosa. The last time the Tide lost at home was on September 9th, 2023, when the Texas Longhorns defeated them 34-24. Since, Bama has won 16 consecutive home games, including 7 ranked victories.

Coming into the year, only three teams in the FBS boasted longer winning streaks at home—Georgia, Oregon, and Missouri. However, DeBoer’s Alabama snapped two of those active streaks itself. Defeating the Bulldogs and Tigers on the road, Alabama secured the longest winning run in the SEC. Moreover, following Indiana’s victory over Oregon in Eugene, the Crimson Tide moved to first place among all FBS programs.

Too much history

When the Tigers and Crimson Tide meet on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, no player will need to be reminded of the vivid history surrounding this game. The deep-rooted hatred and fierce rivalry between the two schools will be palpable in the air.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama holds the advantage in the head-to-head record against LSU. The Tide is 57-27-5 all-time versus the Tigers. Moreover, Bama has prevailed in eight of the last ten meetings between the two programs.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Eye of the tiger

Contrary to what most college football fans might expect, the Tigers actually boast a better win percentage against the Tide when playing in the Heart of Dixie rather than the Bayou State. Though Death Valley is one of the most hostile environments in the NCAA, LSU has only won 10 of the 43 games played in Baton Rouge (23%). On the other hand, the Tigers have walked away victorious in Alabama 17 times out of 45 (38%).

Amid a dramatic season in Baton Rouge, the Brian Kelly–less Tigers know the odds are stacked against them as they walk into Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, a tiger is most dangerous when its back is against the wall. In the SEC, it means more—and LSU knows just how much the program could benefit from a statement upset victory over No. 4 Alabama.