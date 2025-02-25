NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian set to add experience to replace Terry Joseph

The constant movement within the Texas Longhorns program is slowly starting to take shape. While Steve Sarkisian lost some members of his staff who sought new challenges, others are coming in to replace them with the goal of once again being contenders in the NCAAF. In this case, following Terry Joseph‘s departure to the NFL, the experience of a new member is set to join the Texas team.

Duane Akina, most recently with Arizona, is set to join Sarkisian’s staff as the new Defensive Pass Game Coordinator, taking over the role left vacant by Joseph, who departed for the New Orleans Saints in his NFL journey.

The news of Akina’s imminent arrival at the Longhorns was reported by Orangebloods’ Anwar Richardson, who shared more details via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @AnwarRichardson.

“According to my sources, veteran defensive backs coach Duane Akina has been hired to replace Terry Joseph. Akina spent more than a decade with the Horns from 2001-2013. He coached at Arizona last season,” Richardson stated.

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs coach Duane Akina of the Texas Longhorns watches from the sidelines against the BYU Cougars on September 10, 2011 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas defeated BYU 17-16.

Akina spent twelve years at Texas, holding various roles within the staff. His deep knowledge of the program ultimately convinced the leadership to make him the natural replacement for Joseph.

Joseph’s departure to the NFL

The temptation to coach in the NFL is something that’s always evident for many in College Football, especially when things are going well throughout the season and top franchises come calling. That’s what happened with the Texas Longhorns, as Steve Sarkisian lost a staff member who is heading to the league.

“Longtime college assistant Terry Joseph is leaving Texas to be the #Saints’ defensive pass game coordinator, per source. Joseph — cousin of #Broncos DC Vance Joseph — recruited and coached Kyle Hamilton and 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron. Now, a big move to the NFL,” NFL Insider Tom Pelissero announced.

Terry Joseph was a loyal right-hand man to Steve Sarkisian, and his impressive performance as Defensive Pass Game Coordinator at Texas caught the attention of none other than the Saints, who are in the midst of a rebuilding process under Kellen Moore.

