NCAAF

NCAAF News: Oklahoma State may part ways with Mike Gundy over contract dispute

The long-standing relationship between Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State could come to an end—not due to recent poor performances, but over a disagreement about contract terms.

Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts on the sideline in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies during the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
By Richard Tovar

The Oklahoma State Cowboys ended their 2024 NCAA season on a dismal nine-game losing streak, but the program’s challenges may deepen as head coach Mike Gundy’s tenure could come to an end if he doesn’t agree to new contract terms.

Gundy, now in his 20th season with the Cowboys, has seen the program stagnate in recent years, with only one conference championship to his name, achieved back in 2011. Reports from Pete Thamel indicate that Oklahoma State is pushing for a full restructuring of Gundy’s contract to allocate more funding to NIL deals. A new contract offer is reportedly on the table, and if Gundy refuses, it could mark the end of his time with the team.

In the 2024 season, the Cowboys went winless in conference play, finishing 0-9 against Big 12 opponents. However, their most notable victory came in Week 1 when they defeated No. 1 South Dakota State 44-20, briefly propelling them to No. 13 in the national rankings before their dramatic collapse.

Season’s Final Blow

The season’s most crushing defeat came in the final week when Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes handed Oklahoma State a humiliating 52-0 loss. The shutout underscored the program’s steep decline, especially painful given their promising preseason ranking at No. 17.

Gundy’s Salary and Legacy

Gundy currently earns over $7 million annually and has been a lifelong fixture at Oklahoma State, playing quarterback for the Cowboys before climbing the coaching ranks inside the program since 1990 and becoming head coach in 2005.

