Is Behren Morton playing today, Oct. 25, for Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State in Week 9?

Texas Tech’s impressive run in the College Football season hit a minor setback last weekend, as the Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the year. The game came with an interesting twist — starting quarterback Behren Morton was sidelined, giving backup Will Hammond his first real opportunity under center.

Although Morton continues to make solid progress in his recovery from a knee injury, all signs point to Will Hammond getting the start once again when Texas Tech faces Oklahoma State.

“Source: Texas Tech will start QB Will Hammond against Oklahoma State, which will be his second-straight start. Behren Morton (leg) will be available for Texas Tech and is improving,” the insider Pete Thamel reported via X (Formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joey McGuire’s squad is aiming to add another win to its record, taking a step closer to achieving its primary goal for the season — securing a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff.

Behren Morton #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Advertisement

What’s keeping Morton on the sidelines?

The quarterback situation at Texas Tech continues to be a storyline, as star QB Behren Morton remains officially “day-to-day” with a persistent right knee injury. Morton, who has battled the ailment since the season opener and re-aggravated it two weeks ago against Kansas, missed last Saturday’s narrow loss to Arizona State, marking the first game he’s sat out this year.

Advertisement

see also 25 college football traditions that live forever: Friday night rituals to Saturday spectacles

While the tough signal-caller has shown resilience, coach Joey McGuire stated Morton will be available only in an emergency capacity this week against Oklahoma State, leaving the starting duties once again to backup Will Hammond. Red Raider Nation holds its breath, hoping their key offensive leader can get fully healthy for the home stretch of the season.

Advertisement

First loss of the season

Texas Tech’s undefeated run came to an end on the road as the No. 7 Red Raiders fell to Arizona State, 26-22, in a hard-fought contest. Filling in for the injured Behren Morton, freshman QB Will Hammond struggled to ignite the offense for much of the day.

Hammond finished his first start 22-of-37 passing for just 167 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. While he engineered a late fourth-quarter rally—including a rushing TD and two-point conversion—the Red Raiders were ultimately held to a season-low 276 total yards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A chance to bounce back

The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders have an immediate and major opportunity to return to the win column following their first loss, hosting a struggling Oklahoma State squad that sits at 1-6 overall. Despite playing without injured QB Behren Morton, the Red Raiders enter the matchup as heavy favorites against the winless (0-4) Cowboys in Big 12 play. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 25th, at 4:00 PM ET (3:00 PM CT) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.