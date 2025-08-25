Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola shuts down Patrick Mahomes copycat talk with blunt statement

With the 2025 NCAA season underway, all eyes in Lincoln are on Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Still, the signal-caller was quick to set the record straight on the chatter linking him to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Ever since it was brought up, it’s never been let go by college football fans. Raiola does look a lot like Mahomes, and has definitely taken up a thing or two from the face of the NFL.

However, there’s more to Raiola’s game than his kinship to Mahomes. Now, the Cornhuskers‘ quarterback has made sure to address the hysteria around him with a bold comment. “I can’t be mad at God for making me look like him,” Dylan Raiola answered back on claims of him copying Mahomes, per CBS Sports.

As if fans didn’t think Raiola looked enough like Mahomes, the Cornhuskers will kickoff their 2025 college football campaign in Kansas City. Nebraska will go toe-to-toe with the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28.

“It’ll be different,” Raiola said about playing at Arrowhead, via Sports Illustrated. “Normally, I’m going down there to have a good time, watch some good ball. This is a little different mission to go down there and win a football game. Obviously, my mindset will be different. The guys will be juiced up and ready to go on both sides of the ball.”

Learning from the master

The eyes of the nation will be upon the Huskers and Bearcats as they set to do battle in one of the most iconic football venues. Arrowhead has been home to countless memorable showdowns, and neither program wants to fall short of expectations.

On that note, Raiola has taken every precaution before rushing out of the tunnel. As the sophomore QB admitted, he asked Mahomes for any advice or heads-up on the playing surface. “[Mahomes] said no,” Raiola stated. “He said it’s in perfect shape.“

Without further ado, the clock is ticking for the Cornhuskers and Bearcats to face each other in Kansas City on Thursday August the 28th at 9:00 pm ET. Now, it’s up to Raiola to rise to the occasion and guide his program to victory in the 2025 NCAA season opener.