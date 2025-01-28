Ohio State star Caleb Downs makes very strong comment after Jim Knowles’ exit for Penn State job

Everybody inside the Ohio State Buckeyes‘ football program was shocked to learn defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had been poached by the Penn State Nittany Lions, and would become their defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. Star safety Caleb Downs was surprised by his coach’s decision, but as he was asked about it he delivered a straightforward statement.

While the sky-high spirits weren’t dampened by Knowles’ exit, it did cast a shadow over the festivities. The school asked the former defensive coordinator, who led the program to an NCAA national championship, not to participate in the celebrations—showcasing that his decision didn’t go unnoticed and was, in fact, resented.

The rivalry between the two schools, though their disdain for each other may fluctuate over time, is ever-present. As a key staff member joined the other side, the Buckeyes were quick to rekindle their hatred for the school in Happy Valley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides were just one Penn State win away from meeting in the College Football Playoff Championship, a matchup that would’ve stoked the rivalry even further. However, the poaching of Knowles by the Lions added fuel to the fire as well.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety #2 Caleb Downs celebrates after the CFP first round victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Advertisement

Under Knowles’ guidance, safety Caleb Downs became a Consensus All-American after transferring from Alabama to Ohio State. Therefore, his thoughts on the situation were highly-anticipated.

Advertisement

see also Will Howard reflects on his experience with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAAF

“At the end of the day, time moves on,” star safety Caleb Downs told WBNS TV. “I respect all he’s done for the team, all the decisions and the time he’s put in, especially with the seniors. I just wish him the best. The team is still going to be as strong, and the coaching staff is still very experienced. There are great leaders on this team. It’s a good feeling to have, and we can trust their knowledge.“

Advertisement

Constant changes

Downs played under DC Kevin Steele during his freshman year in Tuscaloosa. After Nick Saban’s retirement from the program, Downs decided the right thing to do for his future was move to Columbus, where he was coached by Knowles upon arriving.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Downs and the school have come to realize, Knowles won’t be leading the defense in 2025, meaning Downs will play under his third defensive coordinator in as many years in college football.

see also Ryan Day shines a light on assistant coach at Ohio State: ‘A star in the making’

“[Playing for three coordinators in three years] has been a road for me. I can’t do anything about it at the end of the day,” Downs admitted. “He felt like that was the best thing for his career. We got to move on and continue to grow as a team.”