Ryan Day shines a light on assistant coach at Ohio State: “A star in the making”

The Ohio State Buckeyes certainly earned the right to party after their victory during the CFP Championship Game. However, Ryan Day and his staff know the competition will be fierce during the upcoming season, and every second counts in order to build their best roster in hopes of a back-to-back championship. During the title celebrations, and as the Buckeyes head into a search for their new defensive coordinator, Day voiced a very powerful statement about one of the assistant coaches in his staff.

The Buckeyes crowned themselves national champions for the ninth time in program history, securing their first college football title since 2014. Following the school’s remarkable 2024 campaign, several stars and household names announced their decision to take the next step in their careers. Players like Emeka Egbuka, Will Howard, and Quinshon Judkins will be declaring for the NFL Draft, leaving big shoes to fill in Columbus.

However, Ryan Day faces additional concerns within his coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has decided to join the Penn State Nittany Lions in the same role—a move that sparked significant anger in Columbus. The team now faces a major void in the defensive play-caller position.

While Ohio State shouldn’t face a shortage of candidates for the job—given the role is as enticing as any in the NCAA—finding the right match for their system is critical.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes takes the field prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recently, Ryan Day made a strong statement about an assistant coach on the defensive side of the ball. While this doesn’t guarantee he will become the next defensive coordinator, it could indicate that Day is considering promoting him in the near future.

“Our safeties coach, Matt Guerrieri, is one of the brightest minds in college football, and I’m telling you, [he’s] a star in the making,” Day stated during the title celebrations, via Athlon Sports.

Guerrieri’s work

Matt Guerrieri joined Ryan Day’s staff with the Buckeyes this season. Previously, he served as co-defensive coordinator for the Indiana Hoosiers, demonstrating that he could be on track to become Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in the not-too-distant future.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

During his first year with the Buckeyes, Guerrieri had top stars under his leadership as he guided safeties Caleb Downs, Lathan Ransom and Denzel Burke.

Downs, a household name in college football, was dubbed a Consensus All-American, Ransom was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, while Burke was named to the Third All-Big Ten team. Safe to say Guerrieri did an spectacular job upon arriving in Columbus.