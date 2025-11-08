Trending topics:
Patrick Mahomes sends strong message about Texas Tech’s season in College Football

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been one of the most exciting teams in college football this season, and Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on their impressive run.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Bryan M. Bennett/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s impossible to overlook the name Patrick Mahomes when talking about the greatest players ever to come out of the Texas Tech program. The Red Raiders had the honor of welcoming the current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback back to Jones AT&T Stadium, where he shared his thoughts on his former team’s outstanding season in college football.

Ahead of a big matchup against the BYU Cougars, Mahomes spoke to the media, expressing how happy he was to return to the place where he grew up as a player and showing pride in what his former team is accomplishing this season.

Yeah, I’m just excited, you know. I wish I could have had this experience when I was here, but the Red Raiders are rolling and I’m glad to be back in Lubbock,” the quarterback said to ESPN College GameDay reporter Jess Sims.

Mahomes’ time in Lubbock

Before dominating the NFL, Patrick Mahomes electrified the Big 12 with a prolific career at Texas Tech. In his three seasons as a starter, the quarterback was a statistical machine, culminating in a spectacular 2016 campaign where he led the nation in passing with 5,052 yards and racked up 53 total touchdowns (41 passing, 12 rushing).

He set an FBS record for most total offense in a single game (819 yards) and finished his collegiate tenure with 11,252 passing yards and 93 passing touchdowns, firmly establishing himself as one of the most explosive passers in NCAA history.

Mahomes Texas Tech

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Red Raiders aim to make history

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have officially put the College Football world on notice, establishing themselves as a serious contender with a strong 8-1 record and a No. 8 ranking in the initial CFP standings.

Under coach Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders are no longer just a Big 12 threat; they are actively pushing for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff field and a shot at the National Championship Game.

With their high-powered offense clicking and key defensive stops proving decisive, the Red Raiders control their own destiny. Every remaining game is a high-stakes playoff environment, and a Big 12 Championship would undeniably secure their ticket to the dance.

